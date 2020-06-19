Friday News Dump: Happy #Juneteenth, Covid-19 Continues To Spike, And Other News

Articles

So as Covid-19 continues its merry march through America, we find that protests seem to have little to do with the latest uptick. It does seem to indicate an important fact: MASKS WORK! Early Data Show No Uptick in Covid-19 Transmission From Protests - WSJ https://t.co/KlEctMsvp7 — Stephanie Armour (@StephArmour1) June 19, 2020 Selected states with Covid outbreaks underway. States with large increases in cases, coupled to rising positivity rates, have expanding outbreaks and are areas of significant concern. pic.twitter.com/vbULnmAPwT — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) June 18, 2020

