Joe Biden Opens Up A Double-Digit Lead In Fox News Poll

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 13:33 Hits: 4

Another poll sure to infuriate Trump. Trump calls the Fox News polls, "phony polls." And Trump's charge that Fox News got it even more wrong in 2016 is dubious. Their final poll released the day of the election had Clinton 48-Trump 44, with an MoE of +/-2.5%. The actual result was Clinton 48.2% - Trump 46.1%. Source: Fox News Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden continues to lead President Donald Trump in the race for the White House, as majorities say racism, unemployment, and coronavirus pose a major threat to the stability of the country, according to the latest Fox News Poll. Biden supporters are far more likely to say fear that Trump might win is behind their vote choice (63 percent) than to say it is enthusiasm for Biden (31 percent). The opposite is true among those backing Trump, as almost twice as many of his supporters say enthusiasm is the motivation (62 percent) rather than fear Biden could win (33 percent). Fear is a big factor when it comes to turnout, and that could help Biden. In 2016, more of those backing Trump (61 percent) than Hillary Clinton (54 percent) said fear motivated them.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/joe-biden-opens-double-digit-lead-fox-news