Amy Klobuchar Bows Out Of Biden Veepstakes: 'We Need A Woman Of Color'

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 15:24 Hits: 4

I personally think Biden has already chosen his running mate but his early announcement that it would be a woman, elevated the discussion to just how many amazing women there are in the Democratic Party. That said, Amy Klobuchar read the room and bowed out. AMY KLOBUCHAR: ...Since I endorsed the vice president, I have never commented on this process at all. But let me tell you this. After what I have seen in my state, what I have seen across the country, this is a historic moment and America must seize on this moment. and I truly believe as I actually told the vice president last night when I called him that I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket. And there are so many incredibly qualified women. Right now my party, yes, but our nation, this is sure a hell of a way to do it. And that's just what I think. Biden announces his running mate on August 1. .@amyklobuchar just withdrew from VP consideration with such grace; seizing this historical moment to commit her leadership to helping her state of Minnesota heal. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) June 19, 2020

