Trump Threatens Protesters Ahead Of Tulsa Rally

Friday morning, the so-called President of these United States picked up his phone and decided to spew a threat via Twitter. "Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis," he pecked into his iPhone. "It will be a much different scene!" You read that right. If you are protesting the terrible racism that is a cancer eating this country alive, you just got a threat. Police brutality, vigilantism? Whatever, it's clearly, and unambiguously threatening others' First Amendment rights to speak out. Twitter reacted swiftly and decisively: The protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes at your Plague-a-pallooza Hate Rally are gonna look like this... pic.twitter.com/XkzKOsmxFN — driftglass (@Mr_Electrico) June 19, 2020 Protesters? You're threatening violence against people exercising their FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHT TO FREE SPEECH?

