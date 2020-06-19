Matt Gaetz Uses Faux 'Son' As A Prop On Tucker Carlson

Articles

Calling a child "your son" without going through the proper channels of adoption... Hiding the fact you are mentoring them by claiming "he's a helper"... Revealing his existence after you lose a debate on parenting Black boys... This whole Matt Gaetz/Nestor thing is very, very creepy. The story revolving around Rep. Gaetz is that he claims he has a Cuban son after he clashed with Rep. Cedric Richmond on Wednesday. I think it's great that Rep. Gaetz took guardianship over Nestor when he was 12, if that's the case, but the steps that Gaetz took to hide that fact, and the timing of his "announcement," is unsettling and raises more questions than it answers. Why lie about his existence up until this week? People Magazine is reporting that he isn't actually Rep. Gaetz's son: the two-term Republican congressman surprised many with his Thursday announcement that he’s a parent, though he hasn’t adopted 19-year-old Nestor: “Our family’s defined by love.” Gaetz did not formally adopt Nestor (and he declines to discuss Nestor’s relationship with his biological family now). He re-frames the matter, saying, “Our relationship as a family is defined by our love for each other, not by any paperwork.” Nestor, he says, “is my son in every conceivable way, and I can’t imagine loving him anymore if he was my own flesh and blood.”

