Fox News Refers To Trump As 'Tweeter In Chief'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 17:41 Hits: 6

On Thursday the Supreme Court knocked back Trump's xenophobic attempts to undermine Obama's DACA executive order. The high court said the Trump administration went about shutting it down the wrong way and had no solution for the almost eight hundred thousand DACA recipients. That's the trademark of the Trump administration. Make sure to tear down everything the Obama administration has done and offer nothing as a solution or a fix. Just eliminate. On Fox News' America's Newsroom yesterday, their White House chief correspondent John Roberts joined the co-hosts and discussed the verdict and what the Trump administration might do in response. Roberts said the White House could continue this fight against DACA recipients, but it didn't look like a feasible option in the election year. Roberts said, "The blow-back that the White House would get for trying to do it again it's probably more than they would want to bite off." Robert said they are still waiting for a reaction from the White House but, "I'm sure we will hear from the tweeter in chief in just a little while" And we did hear from the tweeter-in-chief via Twitter.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/fox-news-chief-white-house-correspondent