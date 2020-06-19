Kaleigh McEnany Invokes Lincoln To Explain Why Trump Hires 'Wackos,’ And ‘Incompetents'

Articles

Friday, 19 June 2020

The new Trump campaign spokesperson, I mean White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany tried to defend Trump's hiring of people who are, by Trump's own description, "dumb as a rock," "overrated," "way over their heads," "whacko," and "incompetent" to high profile government jobs by invoking Abraham Lincoln. I sh*t you not. Throughout Donald Trump's campaign and election, he and his minions said he would only hire the very best people possible, because he has an instinct about these things. In the last 3-1/2 years, Trump has had three Chiefs of Staff, four Deputy Chiefs of Staff, four Communications Directors, and four Press Secretaries, four National Security Advisors, just to name a few. Brookings has tracked his folly and writes, "President Trump’s 'A Team' turnover is 88% as of June 19, 2020." Time Magazine writes, "Trump Has Now Had More Cabinet Turnover Than Reagan, Obama and the Two Bushes." His entire administration is in constant flux and chaos, which has resulted in a failed foreign policy, unprepared pandemic responses, and massive protests at home.

