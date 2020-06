Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 22:26 Hits: 6

A bipartisan group of senators introduced legislation on Thursday to strengthen the laws on inspectors general after President Trump rankled some lawmakers over his recent firings.The legislation, spearheaded by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), would...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/503486-bipartisan-group-of-senators-introduce-bill-to-strengthen-watchdog-law-after