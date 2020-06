Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 09:00 Hits: 21

Advocates are concerned the nominees being floated for the Sentencing Commission could adopt more punitive approaches, despite nationwide calls for justice and police reform.

(Image credit: Megan Jelinger/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/19/879728606/concerns-mount-over-possible-trump-picks-for-influential-crime-panel?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics