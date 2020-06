Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 09:02 Hits: 17

When President Trump initially planned a rally in Tulsa, Okla., on June 19, some Americans were outraged. NPR's Noel King speaks with two historians about the significance of that day and city.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/19/880754362/what-is-juneteenth-historians-explain-the-holidays-importance?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics