Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 18:59 Hits: 3

"I couldn't believe it," says one DACA recipient. "The writing on the wall was that we were all going to be mourning and not celebrating today." Immigration opponents are blasting the decision.

(Image credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

