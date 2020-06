Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020

The Supreme Court has blocked the Trump administration's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, allowing some 650,000 so-called "Dreamers" to remain safe from deportation.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/18/880513746/the-supreme-court-overrules-the-trump-administrations-decision-to-rescind-daca?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics