Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 20:09 Hits: 11

U.S. diplomats are returning to China. Secretary of State has met his Chinese counterpart in Hawaii. But the U.S.-China relations that plummeted during the pandemic are not getting any quick fixes.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/18/880513788/the-state-of-the-u-s-china-relations-after-the-pandemic?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics