Jim Jordan Hijacks Policing Act Hearing To Defend Michael Flynn

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020

During Wednesday's House Judiciary Committee meeting on the Justice and Policing Act, Jim Jordan, the ranking Republican member, used his time not to discuss police reforms, but attack the case against Michael Flynn. Jordan is always more interested in providing clips to Fox News than actually pursuing truth or helping his constituents. As Roll Call notes, "And the first three hours of Wednesday’s markup were spent on two Republican amendments. One was sparked by Republicans’ problems with the FBI’s investigation into Flynn, President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser ..." And of course, they went after Antifa. Black people have been murdered by law enforcement. The entire country is in an uproar over it. And the only thing that truly rankles Jim Jordan is conspiracy theories about the FBI's "war on" Michael Flynn. Jordan rehashed his same tired and worthless talking points on how the FBI somehow duped a former Lt. General into pleading guilty to felony charges. Another soundbite for Fox News Primetime. Once a cretin, always a cretin.

