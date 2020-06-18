Stable Genius Tweet-Screams: SCOTUS Is Coming For Your Guns!

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 16:25 Hits: 5

The Supreme Court shot down Trump's attempt to destroy President Obama's DACA program. As usual, Trump went to Twitter to air out his grievances with the right-wing leaning Supreme Court. Of course, it was laced with Alex Jones styled conspiracy theories and violence about the Second Amendment. These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020 Trump's use of the phrase "shotgun blasts into the face" against his despicable attempt to kick out DACA recipients (while police officers are murdering Black Americans) is as vile as it gets. I have no idea "what everything else" is supposed to mean, do you? Did you know the Supreme Court is now part of the deep state against Trump?

