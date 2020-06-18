MSNBC Legal Analyst Mercilessly Mocks Trump Administration's Incompetence At Supreme Court

Articles

Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020

MSNBC legal analyst Neal Katyal had himself a good ole time dunking on the astonishing ineptitude of the Trump administration's DACA loss at the Supreme Court. Katyal knows of which he speaks, being a member of the Supreme Court bar and having argued more cases there than any other minority in history. Basically, he said it's extremely hard to lose a case if you're arguing in favor of the executive branch, because the Supreme Court by default starts with a position of deference and respect. Not here, though, and not today.

