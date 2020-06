Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 16:26 Hits: 0

The Senate passed a major public lands bill on Wednesday, voting to set aside hundreds of millions of dollars each year for conservation efforts.The Great American Outdoors Act, which passed in a 73-25 vote, would permanently provide $900...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/502376-senate-passes-lands-conservation-bill