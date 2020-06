Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020

Thursday in Richmond, a judge issued an indefinite injunction preventing the removal of the Confederate general's memorial. The state attorney general says Lee's statue will eventually come down.

(Image credit: Ryan M. Kelly/AFP via Getty Images)

