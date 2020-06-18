Senator Chuck Schumer Sheds Happy Tears Over DACA Decision

Articles

Sen. Chuck Schumer was on the floor of the Senate when he got the news that the Supreme Court handed Trump another loss, this time on his administration's attempt to nullify DACA (Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals). He stopped what he was doing to announce the news, and was so choked up, he was moved to tears. SEN. SCHUMER: We believe in it. It's part of our soul. Every one of us cares about immigrants and so many of us are descendants of immigrants. Wow, what a decision, and let me say this. In these very difficult times, the Supreme Court provided a bright ray of sunshine this week with the decision on Monday, preventing discrimination and employment against the LGBTQ community, and now this DACA decision. To me, frankly, the court's decisions were surprising, but welcome. And it gives you some faith that the laws and rules and mores of this country can be upheld. Wow, this decision's amazing. I am so happy. These kids and families, I feel for them, and I think all of America does. He needed tissues, to clear his throat and a few breaths before he could move on. We know how he feels. And just for fun, he joined the celebration outside the Supreme Court later in the day, to celebrate the DACA families' win over what he called "dark forces."

