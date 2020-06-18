Liberal groups unite to stop unlikely frontrunner in crowded Bronx House primary

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 14:42 Hits: 7

Rubén Díaz Sr outside his office in the Bronx (Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

New York City Councilman Rubén Díaz Sr. has far less campaign cash than his Democratic opponents running for New York’s deep-blue 15th District seat. He’s had kind words for President Donald Trump , and his history of homophobic remarks and opposition to abortion rights prompted liberal groups to spend big to stop him.

Still, Díaz is considered the frontrunner in the June 23 primary for the nation’s most liberal House seat, located in the Bronx. A socially conservative Pentecostal minister with deep roots in the community, Díaz has a name recognition advantage over a crowded field of more liberal Democrats who are likely to split the progressive vote.

Rep. Jose Serrano (D-N.Y.), who’s represented the area for 30 years, is retiring at his term’s end after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. His exit spurred several high-profile candidates to challenge for the coveted Democratic nomination.

Four of those candidates raised more money than Díaz, who reported bringing in just $203,000 through June 3. Liberal groups are rallying behind fellow New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres. He’s raised nearly $1.4 million. Assemblyman Michael Blake, former council speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and community organizer Samelys Lopez are also armed with more campaign money.

A Díaz victory would buck the trend that candidates with the most money win elections. Then again, Díaz doesn’t spend his campaign money like most candidates.

Candidates accuse Díaz of buying votes

Díaz is known in his district for giving back to the community. But his campaign has come under fire for giving gifts to large numbers of potential voters.

The Díaz campaign has spent roughly $27,000 of donors’ money on various gifts for community residents. The campaign spent nearly $10,000 on Christmas toys late last year. Last Thanksgiving, the campaign spent $7,000 on gift cards to give to area residents. His campaign shelled out another $1,300 on “trophies for baseball league.”

The Torres campaign told The City the gifts constituted “buying votes” and that Díaz, like Trump, “thrives on quid pro quos.” The Federal Election Commission has been less clear on the subject. Current rules state that campaigns may give purchase gifts “of nominal value” on special occasions. Most campaign finance experts agreed that former presidential candidate Andrew Yang violated the law when he proposed giving away $1,000 a month from his campaign to individuals, but the FEC did not have a quorum at the time and couldn’t rule on the practice. The Senate recently confirmed now-commissioner Trey Trainor to the FEC, restoring its voting powers, but commissioners are still unlikely to agree on much .

An anti-Díaz group filed a complaint with the FEC this week accusing Díaz trying to advance his congressional run by delivering food to Bronx residents who live outside his city council district but live in the 15th District.

Outside groups oppose Díaz, boost Torres

Outside groups aligned with various liberal causes are spending to defeat Díaz, whether over his positive comments about Trump, his homophobic remarks or anti-abortion views.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus’ BOLD PAC and the Voter Protection Project hybrid PAC have spent a combined $503,000 attacking Díaz and backing Torres. Voter Protection Project’s TV ad notes that Díaz invited Trump, who is deeply unpopular in the district, to his church.

Perise Practical, the mysterious “dark money” group supporting Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) in his primary race, reported spending nearly $169,000 Wednesday on ads boosting Torres over Díaz.

Equality PAC , the PAC tied to the Congressional LGBTQ Equality Caucus, has spent over $128,000 hitting Díaz and backing Torres, who is openly gay. Equality PAC and other pro-LGBTQ groups have called on progressive candidates to drop out of the race and unite behind Torres to ensure Díaz loses. That hasn’t happened as of Thursday.

Planned Parenthood jumped into the race Wednesday, announcing it would launch a digital ad campaign opposing Díaz. These groups may have been motivated to jump into the race over a June Data for Progress poll that found Díaz leading the pack with just 22 percent of the vote.

Can a candidate win with so little money?

Attack ads from national groups are one problem for Díaz. The other is his fundraising figures, which lag far behind his primary opponents.

Few successful candidates win when they are heavily outraised by their opponents. Even fewer win when they have as little campaign cash as Díaz. In one rare example, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) was outraised by three other Republicans during his 2016 race to make it into Congress, bringing in less than $404,000 for that election. Former Rep. Steve Knight (R-Calif.) beat fellow Republican Tony Strickland in the 2014 general election despite being outspent nearly five-to-one.

If Díaz wins the primary, he’ll be following the retiring incumbent’s footsteps. Serrano consistently won with the least campaign money of any successful House candidate. He had the most frugal victory in the 2012, 2014 and 2018 election cycles, spending less than a quarter-million dollars in each race.



