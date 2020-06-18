FEC to take public comments on petition to close ‘Bloomberg loophole’

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 17:23 Hits: 3

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Federal Election Commission agreed Thursday to take public comments on a petition to close a loophole that allowed former presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg to transfer millions to the Democratic National Committee .

Holding its first meeting in 300 days after having its quorum restored by the Senate, the FEC unanimously voted to advance a petition brought by conservative group Citizens United that aims to end the “Bloomberg loophole.”

Bloomberg transferred $18 million from his self-funded presidential campaign to the DNC in March, abusing a rule that allows candidates to funnel unlimited amounts of leftover campaign cash to party committees. Bloomberg was the first candidate ever to spend $1 billion on a political campaign, and the first to transfer massive amounts of their own money to a political party through a campaign committee.

Good government groups quickly asked the FEC to close the loophole, noting that wealthy political donors could use it to bypass strict contribution limits . Individuals are only allowed to donate $35,500 to the DNC’s main account in the 2020 election cycle. Bloomberg’s transfer is 500 times larger.

“This makes it easy for a self-funded former candidate to buy substantial political influence and accrue a degree of political power even without getting elected to office,” Brendan Fischer, director of federal reform for the Campaign Legal Center, wrote in March.

Citizens United lawyer Michael Boos wrote that although Bloomberg was a legitimate candidate for office, there is nothing in current regulations to stop wealthy individuals from pouring millions into a short-lived political campaign, then withdraw their candidacy and funnel that money to their preferred party committee.

The conservative group is seeking to limit the amount of money federal candidates can transfer to a party committee, but noted the loophole could be closed in other ways. The FEC may consider changing the rules after it reviews public comments. Individuals have 60 days to comment on the FEC’s rulemaking portal once the notice is published in the Federal Register.

Citizens United is the same group that sued the FEC to remove the longstanding prohibition on corporate independent expenditures, leading to the infamous Supreme Court decision that greatly expanded the political power of billionaires like Bloomberg. Since the 2010 ruling, Bloomberg has given $179 million to Democratic and liberal political committees. Bloomberg drew presidential endorsements from House Democrats he spent millions to elect in the 2018 midterms and appeared to say he “bought” those seats during a presidential debate before correcting himself.

Bloomberg’s unprecedented presidential campaign came to an abrupt end after a disastrous result on Super Tuesday. The former New York City mayor promised staffers he would turn his campaign into a super PAC if he failed to secure the Democratic nomination, but ultimately transferred his campaign cash to the DNC instead. Campaign aides are suing Bloomberg for fraud.

Thursday’s meeting was the FEC’s first since it got the fourth member it needed to hold meetings and take votes on crucial rulemaking and enforcement issues. The FEC was without a quorum for 262 days before the Senate confirmed Republican lawyer Trey Trainor to the commission in May.

Trainor will chair the commission for the remainder of the year, replacing Democratic commissioner Ellen Weintraub in a position that comes with little power. Many of the commissioners who have served long beyond their 6-year terms have chaired the FEC multiple times. The FEC faces an expansive backlog of cases and its ideologically opposed members often don’t agree on high profile issues. The FEC did, however, vote unanimously on its agenda items Thursday.



