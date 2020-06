Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 14:46 Hits: 13

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Thursday that he "cried tears of joy" over the Supreme Court's decision blocking President Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program."I cried tears of joy a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/503366-schumer-says-he-cried-tears-of-joy-over-daca-decision