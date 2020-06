Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 09:52 Hits: 4

On Wednesday, President Trump's new appointee as CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media dismissed the directors of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia and other government outlets.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/18/879873926/trumps-new-foreign-broadcasting-ceo-fires-news-chiefs-raising-fears-of-meddling?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics