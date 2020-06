Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 14:12 Hits: 5

The decision is a dramatic victory for immigration advocates and gives a new lease on life for the so-called DREAMers, immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

(Image credit: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/18/829858289/supreme-court-upholds-daca-in-blow-to-trump-administration?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics