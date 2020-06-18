Atlanta Cops Called Out Sick Last Night Because They're The Real Victims

Articles

My feelings about cops are .... complicated. I've known a lot of cops, I've done the usual ride-alongs as a reporter, I've seen them at their best, and I know them at their worst. I don't trust them as a rule, but I do understand the array of factors that make their jobs so stressful -- and in some respects, almost impossible. That said, I'm really, really sick of how, no matter what, cops are always the victim. Always. And when something like the Rayshard Brooks killing happens, AND WE CAN EVEN WATCH IT, the problem can't possibly be that cops are paranoid and shooting at everything -- it's that we don't appreciate them enough. It's a grievance cult. Now, there's no question that there are individual cops, maybe most of them, who are unhappy with the cowboy mentality bad cops have. But they aren't the ones in the spotlight -- it's these hardcore, paranoid bozos that even the good cops keep reelecting to head their unions. And as long as the clowns are in charge, we'll have a circus. Look at how they called out in Atlanta last night. I know this trick: It's invariably accompanied with a chorus of "Oh, you don't like us? Fine, see what it's like without us!" Sigh. The men with the guns and the almost unlimited freedom to use them are having a sad at the thought they might have to follow some rules. "Good morning, Steph. Yeah, there is mixed reaction at this point," Catie Beck told Stephanie Ruhle this morning from Atlanta.

