SCOTUS Upholds DACA, 5-4; Roberts Writes Opinion

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 14:31 Hits: 11

SCOTUS does the right thing, 5-4. We'll take it. Bless the Dreamers! PETE WILLIAMS: Well, it's another big surprise. The Supreme Court said the Trump administration wrongly tried to shut DACA down, so DACA is going to survive. The Trump administration could try again to shut it down, but that seems like it would be unlikely, something that the government would try to do during an election year. So here is what happened. Remember, DACA, this is the program that says young people brought to the US by their illegal immigrant parents, can stay in the US if they meet certain conditions, they had to be under 16 and so forth. About 800,000 young people known as "Dreamers" have taken advantage of the program, set up by executive order by President Obama and no one ever disputed if President Trump wanted to, he could, by executive order, shut it down, but that's not what the Trump administration did.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/scotus-upholds-daca-5-4-roberts-writes