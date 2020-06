Articles

Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020

Lawmakers are jockeying for leverage on police reform legislation as they face intense pressure to act in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. Both House Democrats and Senate Republicans took steps forward on Wednesday with dueling...

