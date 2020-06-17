Biden’s Expansive Coronavirus Plan Contrasts With Trump’s Economic Focus

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 23:40 Hits: 3

At a time when COVID-19 cases are rising in many U.S. states, presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden recently denounced President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic as “almost criminal.” As VOA’s Brian Padden reports, criticism goes both ways, and conservatives worry Biden’s proposed plan to further mobilize the federal government to fight the coronavirus would open the door to an expansion of the government’s role in health care and America’s safety net.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/bidens-expansive-coronavirus-plan-contrasts-trumps-economic-focus-4327106