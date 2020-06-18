The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden Would Beat Trump by a Landslide, New Reuters Poll Shows

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would beat U.S. President Donald Trump in a landslide if the election were held today, a new poll shows. 

The new survey by Reuters-Ipsos has 48% of respondents saying they would cast their ballots for Biden and 35% for Trump. 

The poll shows 40% approving of the way Trump has handled the coronavirus outbreak, with 55% giving him a thumbs down. 

Overall, the survey gives Trump a 38% approval rating. But there is some good news for the president. The Reuters poll shows respondents believe he would be better for the economy than Biden, 43% to 38%.  

Separately, a CNBC-Change Research poll has Biden leading the president in six so-called swing states — states likely to decide the outcome of the November election — Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. 

But Biden’s lead over Trump in those states is relatively slight — 48% to 45%. 

Read more https://www.voanews.com/usa/us-politics/biden-would-beat-trump-landslide-new-reuters-poll-shows

