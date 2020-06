Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020

A new NPR analysis of the presidential race shows an Electoral College map favoring Democrat Joe Biden, as President Trump is on defense in some of the states that typically skew towards the GOP.

