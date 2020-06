Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 22:11 Hits: 14

The former national security adviser avoided talking to Congress about what he knew when it was convened for impeachment — abetted by Republicans. Now he tells the story in a new book.

(Image credit: Mark Humphrey/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/17/875876905/trump-told-china-to-go-ahead-with-concentration-camps-bolton-alleges-in-new-book?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics