Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 23:30 Hits: 13

Sen. Tim Scott delivered an emotional speech Wednesday, saying some colleagues are more interested in scoring political points than having a true discussion on advancing police reform legislation.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/17/879717148/tim-scott-says-dick-durbins-token-comment-hurts-my-soul?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics