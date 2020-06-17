GOP Money Pours In To Try And Save Eliot Engel In NY-16

Articles

The longtime Democratic congressman is locked in a life or death primary fight and looks to be in some trouble. With Jamaal Bowman breathing down his neck, Engel is counting on boatloads of cash from Republican Super PAC's to save his bacon. As Chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee, Engel has proven to be a valuable ally for conservatives who want to bolster their own interests, Israel's interests chief among them. Source: The Intercept A REPUBLICAN SUPER PAC is funding an outside effort to help reelect Democratic Rep. Eliot Engel, locked in a tight primary against insurgent Jamaal Bowman. The super PAC is called Americans for Tomorrow’s Future, following in the proud tradition of nonsensically named political action committees. The connections to the GOP are apparent enough that the Center for Responsive Politics lists it as “Republican/Conservative.” The PAC’s treasurer, David Satterfield, is a former aide to one-time Republican Senate Leader Bill Frist. Satterfield works now at Huckaby Davis Lisker, a prominent firm that does election compliance and accounting work for Republican campaigns. This cycle, the firm is handling the accounts for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee, and the campaign of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, among dozens of other GOP operations.

