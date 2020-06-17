'He's Full Of Shit': John Bolton's Book Dishes Dirt On Pompeo, China, And More

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 22:09 Hits: 17

Peter Baker gives us a sneak peak at John Bolton's memoir, set to be released next week, and it's filled with dirt about Trump, his minions, and how they really feel about him. Spoiler alert. They know he's a sham. By itself, it doesn't sound particularly revelatory, since this is not the first book by an administration insider to be published. I just finished "A Very Stable Genius," and there were plenty gobsmacking details in there about the ignoramus-in-chief, the lickspittles who cater to his every whim, and the few grown ups who dared raise their hands to object. No other book, though, is written by someone so high up in the administration, nor whose publication Trump has gone to such great lengths to stop. Nicolle Wallace's intro lists just a few of the reasons why:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/Boltons-memoir-Pompeo-mocks-Trump-full-of-shit