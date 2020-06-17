The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

'He's Full Of Shit': John Bolton's Book Dishes Dirt On Pompeo, China, And More

Category: World Politics Hits: 17

Peter Baker gives us a sneak peak at John Bolton's memoir, set to be released next week, and it's filled with dirt about Trump, his minions, and how they really feel about him. Spoiler alert. They know he's a sham. By itself, it doesn't sound particularly revelatory, since this is not the first book by an administration insider to be published. I just finished "A Very Stable Genius," and there were plenty gobsmacking details in there about the ignoramus-in-chief, the lickspittles who cater to his every whim, and the few grown ups who dared raise their hands to object. No other book, though, is written by someone so high up in the administration, nor whose publication Trump has gone to such great lengths to stop. Nicolle Wallace's intro lists just a few of the reasons why:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/Boltons-memoir-Pompeo-mocks-Trump-full-of-shit

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version