Fox Dumped Trump Speech, Aired Biden Ripping His COVID-19 Response Instead

Filed under “Pigs Fly”: Fox News cut away from Donald Trump’s speech, then aired Joe Biden shredding Trump for trolling his enemies on Twitter harder than he fights the pandemic. Vox’s Aaron Rupar called Trump’s VA speech a “word salad”: Trump offered quite the word salad on veteran suicides pic.twitter.com/mJouCBP3Za — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 17, 2020 As Contemptor’s Richard W. showed, Fox bailed on Trump at 2:28 ET: Fox bailed at 2:28 PM to talk to Ted Cruz about phony Google censoring conservatives nonsense. pic.twitter.com/feDR7kOYV6 — Richard W. (@IceManNYR) June 17, 2020 But a few minutes later, Fox aired Biden. Fox News cut away from Trump’s speech and then broadcast Biden eviscerating his coronavirus response, which can’t make Trump happy pic.twitter.com/ex8LNdx5Ou — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 17, 2020 It was a doozy of a speech:

