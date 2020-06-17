RANT: Furious Joe Scarborough Calls Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook A 'Danger To Democracy'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 11:54 Hits: 3

In years of covering him, I have never seen Joe Scarborough so furious -- and he certainly picked the right target. He went off on a righteous tear about how Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook are a threat to democracy, and I couldn't agree more. From extremist groups to anti-vaxxer and COVID-19 disinformation, from fake warnings of antifa invasions, Facebook has been the ideal tool for Russian, Chinese, and Iranian efforts to destabilize democracy. And let's not forget that Facebook helpfully embedded employees with the Trump campaign. (Once again, I will refer readers to Christopher Wylie's "Mindf*ck," the story of how Cambridge Analytica and Facebook worked together to break America and put Trump in the White House. This went far beyond anything you imagine.) He started out talking about how Facebook was spreading lies about Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old Buffalo protester who suffered a brain injury and now can't walk. "And it's spread all over Mark Zuckerberg's site that he may be antifa, while we have other members of Congress saying that maybe they should gun down antifa. So you sit and you look at this segment where there is a right-wing extremist group that is literally targeting men and women who are dedicating their lives to protecting American citizens, and this movement, this extremist movement. And of course, they hatched their conspiracy theory by giving Mark Zuckerberg money, by going on Facebook.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/furious-joe-scarborough-calls-mark