The Lincoln Project's New Ad: #TrumpIsNotWell

Another ad from The Lincoln Project designed to enrage Trump, and it will. Source: Fox News A Republican group that opposes President Trump’s reelection is going up with a new ad that spotlights the president slowly walking down a ramp Saturday during his appearance at the U.S. Military Academy’s commencement ceremony at West Point. “Something's wrong with Donald Trump. He’s shaky. Weak. Trouble speaking. Trouble walking,” the narrator says in the spot by The Lincoln Project while video of the president from Saturday plays. The clip of Trump carefully descending the ramp -- as West Point superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams walked alongside him -- went viral and spurred tons of media coverage questioning the health of the president, who turned 74 on Sunday. ... In what appears to be a small ad buy, The Lincoln Project told Fox News that the spot will run in the D.C. television market later this week. The coverage seems to have gotten under Trump's very thin skin. The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is “fall” for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!

