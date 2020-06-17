Robert Gates Is Wrong, Trump Did Start A War

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020

On Sunday's Meet the Press, former US Secretary of Defense Robert Gates tried to downplay the divisiveness that is Trump and his administration. Gates is selling a book. Many long time Republicans who oppose Trump are nevertheless afraid to rock the boat ( The Lincoln Project would be the opposite.) and bend over to offer up a modicum of praise of Mango Mussolini. Also, it's hard to sell national security books without a core of Republican buyers. Robert Gates served under Republican and Democratic administrations, and while acknowledging Trump's unfitness made this specious claim. Host Chuck Todd reminded Gates that he called Trump “unqualified and unfit to be commander-in-chief” in 2016. “Has your assessment of him changed?” Todd wondered. “I would say this, Chuck, first of all, unlike his three predecessors, and I write about this in the book, at least he hasn’t started any new wars,” Gates replied. Gates is flat-out wrong. Trump did start a war. Only it was a war with the American people, his own constituents. From the moment he came down the escalator in Trump Tower and declared that Mexican immigrants were rapists and murderers, Trump waged a racist war of the ugliest kind. True, Trump hasn’t started dropping bombs in Iran or in Venezuela, but he has been dropping bombs on the LGBTQ community, undocumented workers, refugees, women, and all who disagree with him.

