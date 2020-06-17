Republicans In Disarray: Rudy Giuliani Attacks John Bolton

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 17:21 Hits: 12

John Bolton's new book is giving the Trump administration agita and they are suing to stop its release. Bolton proved himself a craven moneygrubber by not testifying during Trump's impeachment. That said, he has information that Trump feels is damaging to his re-election. The book might open up other new investigations into his erratic behavior. The American people should hear about what he has to say and then decide for themselves. Ed Henry, co-host of America's Newsroom, brought on Rudy Giuliani to defend the Stable Genius. Henry brought up Ukraine. “Is it true that you the president may be worried about what John Bolton is going to write about Ukraine?” Henry asked. Giuliani replied, “If he said I was a hand grenade, the guy was an atomic bomb. Come on! From what I know of what he’s saying about me, he’s not telling the truth. And I think I’m in a pretty good position to prove it.” Trump's not the liar, everybody else is! Giuliani said that Bolton has made many ridiculous statements in his career, including a "desire for war," which he characterized as "sick." I concur with Rudy's depiction of Bolton's warmongering, but that doesn't mean he's going to lie about what he witnessed as Trump's NSA.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/cackling-rudy-giuliani-attacks-john-bolton