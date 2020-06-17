Enraged Doctors Walk Out As Montgomery City Council Kills Face Mask Ordinance

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 17:24 Hits: 12

Montgomery, Alabama is probably the worst-hit area in the deep south, so the relatively benign call for a face mask ordinance and then a rejection of it left some doctors appalled at a city council meeting last night. Several walked out in disgust. Montgomery hospitals are at near capacity right now, with the coronavirus pandemic hitting African-Americans especially hard. The vote was along racial lines, the black council members in support, the white council members against. The city is about 60% African-American. Source: Montgomery Advertiser Jackson Hospital pulmonologist William Saliski cleared his throat as he started describing the dire situation created by the coronavirus pandemic in Montgomery to its City Council before they voted on a mandatory mask ordinance. "It's been a long day, I apologize," he said. "The units are full with critically-ill COVID patients," Saliski said. About 90% of them are Black. He said hospitals are able to manage for now, but it's not sustainable. "This mask slows that down, 95% protection from something as easy as cloth. ... If this continues the way it's going, we will be overrun."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/montgomery-city-council-kills-face-mask