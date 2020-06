Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 15:58 Hits: 0

Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican, said on Tuesday that it is time to discuss renaming military bases named after Confederate figures and signaled that he is open to talking about changing the names."I think you reevaluate,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/502937-no-2-gop-senator-time-to-look-at-changing-confederate-named-bases