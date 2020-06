Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 01:42 Hits: 1

A week before the scheduled June 23 launch of the former national security adviser's tale of his time serving Trump, the government has filed a lawsuit attempting to hold up the book's release.

(Image credit: Mark Humphrey/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/16/878992185/justice-department-seeks-to-block-publication-of-john-boltons-white-house-memoir?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics