Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 09:01 Hits: 9

Climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions are not part of the $3 trillion in U.S. relief packages passed so far — despite a long history of funding energy programs after economic crises.

(Image credit: Gerald Herbert/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/17/878288580/absent-from-stimulus-packages-overhauling-energy-climate-programs?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics