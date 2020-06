Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Consider civil rights attorney, and CNN legal analyst Areva Martin thoroughly unimpressed with Trump's Rose Garden speech and executive order on policing in America. Brianna Keilar asked her if there was anything she liked about what she saw, and if it will have any impact whatsoever. Martin did not hold back.

