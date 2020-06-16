Democrats’ Kentucky Senate hopeful smashes fundraising records, but can she win the primary?

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 20:08 Hits: 12

Pictured is Democratic Kentucky Senate candidate Amy McGrath during her unsuccessful run for Congress in 2018. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Amy McGrath, national Democrats’ preferred candidate to take on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in November, faces a competitive primary election June 23, prompting concerns that her unprecedented fundraising haul could go to waste.

McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot, raised a stunning $41 million with the backing of Senate Democrats’ campaign arm. So far, she’s managed to outraise McConnell by a whopping $9 million, making the Kentucky Senate contest the most expensive race of the 2020 cycle.

But before McGrath can face off with McConnell, she has to beat state Rep. Charles Booker, who earned endorsements from Kentucky’s largest newspaper and influential progressives such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). A recent internal poll conducted by Booker’s campaign found that 49 percent preferred McGrath to Booker’s 39 percent. Booker’s surge in popularity came as he joined protests over the police killings of George Floyd and Louisville resident Breonna Taylor.

National Democrats and Republicans expected McGrath to win the primary without difficulty. Her cash advantage over McConnell prompted the Senate Leadership Fund , a super PAC with ties to the Republican leader, to book nearly $11 million worth of ads in Kentucky for this fall. That group ran Facebook ads attacking McGrath last week.

“Amy McGrath has a powerful grassroots campaign and a broad coalition of support across Kentucky that have made her the strongest candidate to defeat Mitch McConnell in November,” DSCC spokesperson Stewart Boss said in a statement. “Washington Republicans are nervous about this race and already spending millions of dollars attacking Amy because of the strength of her campaign heading into the general election.”

While McGrath is sitting on over $19 million in cash reserves, Booker had just $285,000 in the bank as of June 3. McGrath has made her campaign cash a selling point, calling it “one of the reasons” she’s the best candidate to take on McConnell. Still, election experts generally agree that her record fundraising haul is driven primarily by Democratic voters’ widespread disdain for McConnell.

“I would assume that Democrats would be desperate to beat McConnell no matter who the nominee is,” said Josh Douglas, a professor at the University of Kentucky who teaches election law. “She has a huge war chest, but I suspect money would flow to Booker if he became the nominee as well.”

As of June 3, Kentucky Senate candidates have already raised over $74 million. With several months to go before the general election, that’s more than Senate candidates raised in any of the ultra-expensive 2016 races . Only two Senate races from the record-breaking 2018 midterms surpassed that total fundraising mark.

That kind of money is made possible by out-of-state donors. Both McGrath and McConnell received upwards of 90 percent of their campaign cash from donors living outside Kentucky. Less than 4 percent of McGrath’s fundraising comes from Kentucky donors. And most of her endorsements have come from national groups rather than Kentuckians.

“The national Democrats were very excited when McGrath announced her run against McConnell,” Douglas said. “I didn’t witness that same kind of enthusiasm here on the ground, at least as widespread as the numbers would have suggested.”

Booker launched an ad Tuesday showing a June 1 clip of McGrath acknowledging she did not join protests against racial injustice. McGrath released her own series of ads Tuesday, including one that references Floyd’s murder and President Donald Trump ’s forceful clearing of protesters earlier this month. Medium Buying estimated that McGrath spent over $3 million on TV and radio ads from June 16 to June 23.

If McGrath fails to secure the nomination, she’ll make life difficult for super PACs that have cast her as the best candidate to defeat McConnell. Ditch Mitch , the earliest outside group to dive into the race, has spent over $2.5 million on ads hammering McConnell and boosting McGrath. Another pro-McGrath group, Save America Fund , spent $352,000 on the race.

Kentucky is a historically red state, but Democrats think they have a chance to unseat McConnell due to his low approval rating. A recent poll commissioned by U.S. Term Limits gave McGrath a 1-point lead over McConnell. McGrath ran for Congress in the 2018 midterms and narrowly lost to Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.).



