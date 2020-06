Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 17:43 Hits: 2

Senate Republicans are discussing holding a vote on a forthcoming police reform proposal as soon as next week.The timeline, which senators stressed was in flux, is the latest sign that Republicans, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.),...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/502973-senate-could-vote-on-gop-police-reform-bill-as-early-as-next-week