Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 09:00 Hits: 0

The hearing will include two panels, one on policing in the black community and another, the chair said, comprised of "folks who can tell us about the other side of the story and ways to go forward."

(Image credit: Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Pool via AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/16/876037437/senate-judiciary-holds-hearing-on-police-use-of-force?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics