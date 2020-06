Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 17:31 Hits: 9

The White House unveiled an executive order on Tuesday following national protests over policing in black communities. Read the document here.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/16/878229717/read-president-trumps-executive-order-on-policing?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics