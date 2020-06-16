Mike Pence Lets It Slip: Fox News Is About Re-Electing Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 16:03 Hits: 7

The Vice President joined Trump TV's morning show and performed his usual duty of obfuscating and lying about Trump's reaction to the death of George Floyd, his pro-law enforcement support of the police over BLM, and his phony declarations that the administration has helped Black America more than anybody before them. Host Brian Kilmeade told Pence that even the friendly Rasmussen polls are bad, and asked if he was worried about the recent very negative polling against Trump. The VP went on a long rant about the 2016 election and then claimed the media is in cahoots with the Democrats to overthrow Trump, but he framed it curiously not to offend his current sycophants. Pence said, "I sense a tremendous amount of enthusiasm [for Trump's reelection] despite present company excepted, present network excepted, despite the overwhelming opposition not just from Democrats but from their allies in the media." In other words, Pence thanked Fox News for being pro-Trump and helping with his reelection campaign. The function of any credible news outlet is to report on facts as they are given and not rewrite what was said and done or try to reinterpret his intentions regardless of the words and actions spoken by Trump.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/mike-pence-brags-fox-news-pro-trump