'False Choice Idea': Stacey Abrams Calls For Two Big-Picture Changes With Law Enforcement

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 16:04 Hits: 9

Appearing on ABC News’ This Week on Sunday morning, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams weighed in on a debate that’s created waves among Democrats and the progressive left as protests for justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor continue across the nation. Should police departments be defunded? If so, what does that look like? Where would the money go? Host George Stephanopoulos asked Abrams: “What does defunding the police mean to you, and is it necessary?” As Abrams argued, we are being “drawn into a false choice idea,” and that, ultimately, “fundamentally we must have reformation and transformation.” First, Abrams argues, “we need reformation of how police officers do their job, how law enforcement does its job.” In addition to that, Abrams calls for “a transformation of how we view the role of law enforcement, how we view the construct of public safety, and how we invest not only in the work that we need them to do to protect us but the work that we need to do to protect and build our communities.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/false-choice-idea-stacey-abrams-calls-two